Auckland's train strike set for resolution today as union negotiates with Transdev

A meeting is scheduled today to determine the outcome of Auckland's train strike, which has infuriated commuters for the last two days.

Auckland rail workers are protesting Auckland Transport's move to cut train managers from its rail services and replace them with a team of transport officers.
The Rail and Maritime Transport Union will meet with Transdev, the company which runs Auckland's passenger trains, to negotiate on proposals to cut staff from commuter trains.

The current overtime ban has left rush hour trains running every 20 minutes instead of every 10.

If an agreement isn't reached, the union may resort to full-day strikes.

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union begun its industrial action on Feburary, threatening it would last for three weeks.

Members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) are annoyed at a plan for driver-only trains, saying they aren't safe and have taken industrial action on the issue previously.

The RMTU said it had a positive meeting with both council-controlled Auckland Transport and rail operator Transdev, a French company, last Friday.

