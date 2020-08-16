TODAY |

Auckland's Tāmaki Drive reopens after new bridge installed

Source:  1 NEWS

Tāmaki Drive along Auckland's waterfront has reopened early after successfully installing a new foot bridge yesterday. 

The new foot bridge along Tamaki Drive on Auckland's waterfront. Source: 1 NEWS

Parts of the road were closed in order to allow a 450-tonne crane to lift two beams, weighing the equivalent of four double-decker buses, over to the bridge's new location at Point Resolution. 

The project is part of the Auckland Transport's $14.4 million Tāmaki Drive cycle route project to connect cycle routes in the wider central city. 

By positioning the new structure next to the existing estuary bridge, it will allow for the older bridge to be converted into a bi-directional cycleway. 

New Zealand
Transport
