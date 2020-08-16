Auckland's Tāmaki Drive reopens after new bridge installed

Tāmaki Drive along Auckland's waterfront has reopened early after successfully installing a new foot bridge yesterday.

The new foot bridge along Tamaki Drive on Auckland's waterfront. Source: 1 NEWS

Parts of the road were closed in order to allow a 450-tonne crane to lift two beams, weighing the equivalent of four double-decker buses, over to the bridge's new location at Point Resolution.

The project is part of the Auckland Transport's $14.4 million Tāmaki Drive cycle route project to connect cycle routes in the wider central city.