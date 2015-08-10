Auckland's Soul Bar & Bistro sold to Nourish Group

Nourish Group has added Auckland's high-profile Soul Bar & Bistro to its stable in a market where restaurateurs are feeling the competitive pinch and facing rising food and labour costs.

Wine (file) Source: istock.com

Auckland-based Nourish will take ownership of Soul from March 1 for an undisclosed sum, buying it from restaurateur Judith Tabron and Eric Watson's Cullen Investments.

Nourish chief executive Richard Sigley says the purchase gives the group the benefit of bigger scale when negotiating with suppliers and adds a fourth flagship brand that includes Euro in Auckland and Shed 5 and Pravda in Wellington.

"I've tried to look for gaps in the market and we've done that with Crabshack and the premium dining experience of Jervois Steak House," Mr Sigley told BusinessDesk.

"That's one of the reasons why we've purchased Soul - it's like Shed 5 in Wellington, it's one of those iconic brands that Wellingtonians and Aucklanders love."

New Zealanders are spending more on hospitality than they used to, with some $10.34 billion spent on food and beverage services in the March 2017 year, amounting to 12.3 per cent of total retail spending.

While record tourism and a growing appetite for eating out was helping the sector, Mr Sigley said rising costs are the big issue facing hospitality this year with the looming minimum wage hike to $16.50 from April and official figures showing a 2.3 per cent increase in food prices last year.