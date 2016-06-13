Auckland's Sky Tower to be illuminated in rich array of colours this Diwali

Rich colours of green, blue, orange and pink will light up Auckland's Sky Tower in celebration of the Auckland Diwali Festival this weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Hindu festival of lights is one of the city's most colourful cultural festivals, drawing crowds of about 55,000 in 2017.

Skycity says the colours chosen to dynamically light up the southern hemisphere's tallest man-made structure are inspired by Resene's colours of Diwali palette.

The top of the Sky Tower will be lit from tonight until Sunday 21 October. The display will be best viewed, photographed or filmed 30 minutes after sunset.