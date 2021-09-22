TODAY |

Auckland's shift to Level 3 results in 15% boost in economic activity

Source:  1 NEWS

With Auckland dropping to Alert Level 3, economic activity is expected to hit 89 per cent of normal, up from 74 per cent at Level 4. 

Residents in our biggest city woke up to the sounds of traffic and construction and the smell of coffee in the air. Source: 1 NEWS

Roughly 280,000 workers swapped their home offices for the workplace after restrictions lifted from 11.59pm Tuesday. 

By dawn, construction workers in the county's biggest city were back on the tools but with stricter rules this time around. 

"All our workers will be in a small bubble with a small group of people they work with," City Rail Link project's chief executive Sean Sweeney said. 

"There's testing when they arrive at site each day." 

Hungry Aucklanders hit their favourite takeaway joints early Wednesday morning, eager for their fix after five weeks of home-cooked meals. 

After five weeks in Alert Level 4, Tāmaki Makaurau will now spend at least two weeks at Level 3, with the decision to be reviewed on October 4. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, hundreds keen to get into their DIY projects patiently waited outside retailers for their click-and-collect orders. 

Some retailers told 1News they're hopeful today's busy rush is a sign for better things to come. 

"We will not make money from takeaways at Level 3, but we will get cash turnover, and that's the priority at these times," Kingsland Social's Phil Clark added. 

A cheeseburger and french fries. Source: Getty

While there was a familiar sight of long lines at fast food joints on Wednesday, there was an important message from many retailers. 

"Please continue to support local, not just the restaurants, but there are small suppliers as well that are in the chain, like our herb growers and our fish suppliers." 

Shopping local will help keep people in work and businesses open as Auckland pushes on in Level 3. 

