Auckland's 'Running Beast' completes mammoth run around the city

Avid runner Shaun Collins completed his odyssey around the City of Sails over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He ran around the residential perimeter of Auckland, doing 328km in just over 48 hours.

He told Seven Sharp he was doing the run “just because”.

“Last year I ran all of the volcanoes in Auckland... 57, so I plotted a route between them all and ran up the volcanoes and along to the next one,” Collins said.

“During that time in the middle of the night I thought 'what's going to be my next mission', and that's when I thought of this."

Known as the "Running Beast", Collins says more than 80 per cent of it is in his head, rather than physical.

"Your brain telling your body to keep going, keep going, keep going,” he said.

He says his body relishes such lengthy runs.

Collins writes himself a contract to ensure he finishes each run, and his wife Madeleine says he owes her a lot of date nights if he doesn't stick to it.

After completing his run Collins said: “I've had a great time of it apart from the running bit of it."