Auckland's Red Beach new Covid-19 suburb of interest

Red Beach has been added to the list of Covid-19 suburbs of interest in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday asked people both with and without symptoms in the north Auckland suburb to get tested.

It says a pop-up community testing centre in Orewa at Victor Eaves Park, Enter via West Hoe Road is now open until 6pm today, and tomorrow from 8.30am to 5pm.

Red Beach is the eighth suburb of interest on the Ministry of Health’s list.

Other suburbs of interest include Clover Park, Mângere, Favona, Manurewa, Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park, Henderson, Papakura. The Ministry of Health says anyone with or without symptoms in these suburbs should get tested.

It comes as 24 new Covid-19 cases were announced in the community on Tuesday, of which 18 are in Auckland and six in Waikato.

"The two best tools we have in the fight against Covid-19 are testing and vaccinations, and the numbers for both continue to be steady," Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said earlier Tuesday afternoon.