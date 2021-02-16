TODAY |

Auckland's Pullman Hotel reopens after links to Covid-19 community cases

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Pullman is receiving its first guests following the shutdown of the Auckland hotel after people left the facility after contracting Covid-19 last month. 

The Auckland hotel is set to be back and operating at 50 per cent capacity after deep cleaning and an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said guests arrived this morning following a deep clean, an investigation and changes to operations.

"Lessons learned and changes made at the Pullman are being rolled out across MIQ system," Hipkins said. 

Covid-19 was spread between guests at the Pullman Hotel by droplets in the air and not on a contaminated surface, a review into the latest spate of cases found last week. 

An investigation was launched after five people were found to have been infected while at the managed isolation facility, not testing positive for the virus until after they were released into the community.

It is operating at only 50 per cent capacity for the first two weeks, with only the two lower floors to be occupied to limit the use of lifts. 

The air filtration systems are being upgraded in the lifts with work to be completed later this week. 

"The CCTV upgrade is now complete and new procedures have been implemented, limiting movement around the facility," Hipkins said. 

"Corridor ventilation will be on 24/7, reducing the risk of airborne transmission and protocols are in place to control the air flow out of rooms."

Head of MIQ, Brigadier Jim Bliss said investigations were ongoing and there was an indication there were multiple factors that contributed to the Covid-19 cases linked to the Pullman. 

"There is increasing evidence people can get infected if very small droplets remain suspended in the air. The risk of this sort of airborne transmission becomes higher in closed spaces with poor ventilation."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
