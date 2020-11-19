Auckland's public transport users embracing face masks on first day of new rules

Most public transport users in Auckland today are "doing the right thing" by masking up to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, says Auckland Transport.

From today, face coverings are compulsory for travellers on all planes flying domestically around New Zealand, and on all public transport in Auckland.

AT chief executive Shane Ellison said 90 to 95 per cent of people at the Britomart train station this morning in the central city had face coverings on.

“If you forgot your mask we have AT staff and police at key stations handing out masks, but we’re finding most people are aware of the rules and there haven’t been any issues,” Ellison said.

1 NEWS was also out at Britomart this morning, where police have focused on educating - rather than punishing - people about the new rule.

Public transport users on train platforms and at bus stops are urged to use face coverings and maintain social distancing.

School buses and charter services are exempt. Children under 12, and people with certain disabilities or health conditions don’t have to wear a mask.

Police can enforce the new rules.

