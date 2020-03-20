Auckland's pools, libraries and recreation centres to shut to try stop spread of coronavirus

Auckland's libraries, pools and recreation centres are closing for two weeks from today, as is the Art Gallery and Maritime Museum.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are currently 28 cases in the country, six of which are in Auckland, but none of them are the result of community transmission.

Mayor Phil Goff made the announcement this morning, stating that the decision was both 'important and necessary.'

"Our main concern right now is to protect people's health and wellbeing and we are doing this by limiting large crowd interactions where the chance of virus spread is high."

There are more than 250,000 visits to the 55 libraries around Auckland per week alone, with another 200,000 visits to pools and recreational facilities.

Mayor Goff says the closure is initially only for the next fortnight but may be extended if needed as situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic evolves in New Zealand.

Other entities such as the Auckland Museum which are funded by the council but are run independently are expected to make their own announcement around how they will comply with requirements.

Mayor Goff says they will look at how council staff who are made available can be used to assist in other areas in demand.

"Where staff time is freed up, we will look at how they may be able to assist in other areas such as support for the District Health Board, where pressures may grow if the impact of COVID-19 worsens."

Up to 2,000 staff may be affected by the closure of council facilities.

The Auckland Council is also looking at other facilities like community centres and art galleries on how they can ensure social distancing from next Monday.

Regional Facilities Auckland's theaters and convention spaces such as the Auckland Town Hall and The Civic will also be closed.