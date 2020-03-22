Auckland's Pacific Island churches doing their best to heed Government requirements

Pacific Island churches in Auckland which attract large congregations have adhered to strict crowd control measures as communities try to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Poor health statistics and extended family living conditions has led to fears the Pasifika community will be hit hard by Covid-19.

Tonga’s largest denomination, The Free Wesleyan Church, cancelled all services except for a 6.00am one today, meaning there were fewer people in the pews.

“We need church members to be healthy and strong and its important not to spread the virus,” Reverend Sela Pomelile said.

For many Pasifika churches including the Samoan Methodist, the risk of going to church is seen too high with services being cancelled.

Other churches are implementing changes.

“We go with whatever the government has instructed, we are now going to limit our people to less than 100,” Victor Pouesi of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa said.

Head counts were taken and worshippers were told to sit a good metre apart as well as use hand sanitiser.