Auckland's Orewa College takes disciplinary action against student over prank gun threat

Auckland's Orewa College has taken disciplinary action against a student over a prank gun threat to the school.
In an email to parents today the school says they were made aware of the threat two days ago.
After referring the matter to police, police said "the threat was made as a joke, and there is no access to firearms," the school's email reads.
The email further reads: "The school immediately took strong disciplinary action".
Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they are satisfied there's no threat to the school and no action has been taken.
