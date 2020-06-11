TODAY |

Auckland's newest shopping precinct Commercial Bay opens its doors days after country enters Level 1

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's long-awaited new retail and dining precinct, Commercial Bay, has opened its doors just days after the country entered Alert Level 1.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new shopping mall boasts a range of international retailers and dining options. Source: 1 NEWS

The $1 billion-dollar development, located on Auckland's Queen Street, boasts 120 local and international retailers across fashion, food and beverage, beauty and specialty retail, owner Precinct Properties said today in a press release.

Commercial Bay formally opened its doors to the public this morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It offers a vast array of shopping and dining options, at the bottom of the CBD. Source: Seven Sharp

Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard said they were "delighted to welcome Aucklanders and visitors to a new and exciting part of the city" in spite of the "extraordinary circumstances we are opening under".

Some of the retailers on offer include Superette, Twenty-Seven Names and Edmund Hillary. New arrival Ingrid Starnes is set to shut all its retail stores at the end of August.

Commercial Bay will also be home to a range of international designer stores, including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Dior Cosmetics and Tommy Hilfiger.

read more
Take a sneak peek at Auckland's ambitious new dining and retail hub Commercial Bay

The mall will also welcome foodies to Harbour Eats, a food hall with 26 different vendors including Latin American restaurant South American Oven, London cocktail bar Liquorette and Korean fusion restaurant GoChu.

Commercial Bay retailers will be open between 9am and 6pm and Harbour Eats will be open from 7am to 10pm.

New Zealand
Business
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tracing contacts of man with Covid-19 who attended Melbourne protest may be impossible
2
'Absurd and abhorrent' - NZDF denies claims training exercise is 'practising killing protestors'
3
Kiwis infected with Covid-19 still battling debilitating symptoms, despite being cleared of virus
4
Hamilton mum shares how she feeds her family of four on $100 a week
5
Police investigating allegation of racial abuse, assault by pākehā woman on Auckland maunga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

All rest home Covid-19 clusters were started by staff or visitors, review finds

Catholic Diocese to meet with Auckland school after Black Lives Matter posters torn down

Major South Auckland health clinic to get $211 million for upgrade

No new Covid-19 cases for 20th consecutive day, new testing milestone hit