Auckland's newest shopping precinct Commercial Bay opens its doors days after country enters Level 1

Auckland's long-awaited new retail and dining precinct, Commercial Bay, has opened its doors just days after the country entered Alert Level 1.

The $1 billion-dollar development, located on Auckland's Queen Street, boasts 120 local and international retailers across fashion, food and beverage, beauty and specialty retail, owner Precinct Properties said today in a press release.

Commercial Bay formally opened its doors to the public this morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard said they were "delighted to welcome Aucklanders and visitors to a new and exciting part of the city" in spite of the "extraordinary circumstances we are opening under".

Some of the retailers on offer include Superette, Twenty-Seven Names and Edmund Hillary. New arrival Ingrid Starnes is set to shut all its retail stores at the end of August.

Commercial Bay will also be home to a range of international designer stores, including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Dior Cosmetics and Tommy Hilfiger.

The mall will also welcome foodies to Harbour Eats, a food hall with 26 different vendors including Latin American restaurant South American Oven, London cocktail bar Liquorette and Korean fusion restaurant GoChu.