Auckland's new Westfield Newmarket mall evacuated as fire crews attend false alarm

Firefighters were called to Westfield Newmarket in Auckland to reports of smoke pouring out of the second level of the building.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called at 7.42am, but later confirmed it was a false alarm caused by a diesel generator starting up.

Seven crews were sent to the scene and no one is believed to be trapped or injured.

A member of the public told 1 NEWS there is "lots of black smoke from Westfield Newmarket on the motorway and that black smoke is pouring from the building".