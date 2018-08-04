 

Auckland's new cycleway to make commuting easier from North Shore area

RNZ
New Zealand
A cycleway along Auckland's northern motorway will make commuting to the city by bike as easy as it is for those in central suburbs, the group Cycling Action Auckland says.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is seeking final feedback on the three kilometre Sea Path, which would run from the on-ramp at Takapuna to Northcote Point by the Harbour Bridge.

It would eventually link to a planned cycleway across the bridge.

A Cycle Action Auckland spokeswoman, Barb Cuthbert, said she liked the route because it has several access points, making it easy for people to use.

But ferry services from Northcote Point would need to resume as soon as possible so people can make the commute from the North Shore to the inner city seamlessly, she said.

"This is the sensible choice but we need all avenues to be working - all operations need to be all go," she said.

The terminal at Northcote Point was closed by Auckland Transport in June because of structural problems.

Replacement buses stopped running last month because not enough people were using them.

Auckland Transport said it needed to decide whether the terminal would be repaired or replaced.

The initial route suggested for the Sea Path was a scenic option between the sea and the motorway.

But the latest option runs along the other side of the road.

NZTA regional relationships director Steve Mutton said that allowed for more access points, meaning more people could use the route.

"The Sea Path is really going to improve access between the places people live, play, study and work and gives them more options to move safely around Auckland," he said.

The agency is holding a series of meetings in August and are inviting people from the North Shore to come and give feedback.

Heavy fog affected 41 domestic flights at Auckland Airport this morning.

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place at 4.55am and they were lifted at 8.26am.

A total of 22 domestic flights were been cancelled and 19 were delayed.

International flights were not affected by the fog.

Visibility in the city was low as of 6am, down to about 100m.

Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.
The Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne areas will receive some heavy rain today and throughout the weekend, with MetService issuing a Severe Weather Warning this morning.

The rain is expected to fall over an extended period - between 3am Saturday and 11pm Sunday.

MetService says the rain is due to a slow-moving low pressure system over the area.

Residents are advised to keep up to date with conditions and watch for fast-rising rivers and waterways.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

