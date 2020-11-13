Auckland's mystery Covid-19 case could've contracted virus from cafe - Siouxsie Wiles

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles suspects the latest community case of Covid-19 could have been contracted via a surface in a cafe.

Dr Siouxsie WilesDr Siouxsie Wiles.. Source: rnz.co.nz

Work is under way try to trace how a woman in her 20s, who lives and works in the CBD, caught the virus.

Some 100,000 Aucklanders who work in the CBD have been asked to work from home today.

Minister of Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said early results from genomic testing suggested a link to the Defence Force cluster identified a week ago.

Auckland Covid-19 case visited AUT campus earlier this week

Wiles told Nine to Noon the timing and location seemed to suggest a link with the Defence Force cluster and that finding the source would help stop further spread.

"One of the Defence Force workers had eaten in the CBD on Thursday and this person, who lives in the CBD and works all around that area, was symptomatic on Monday," she said. "So the timing looks absolutely right, that somewhere around there that transmission has happened."

Although more likely to be spread by close contact between people, Wiles said a surface like railings or doors could have been a point of transmission in this case.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Genome sequencing can prove these instances take place and pin down exactly how it was spread.

She said it would be beneficial if sequencing efforts were faster and urged the Government to use more Covid-19 genome sequencing facilities to speed up the process.

"At the moment everything gets sent to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, and, depending on where a case is, that might mean several hours delay in order to get the sample to where it goes to sequencing.

'Other cases' likely following mystery Auckland Covid-19 infection, epidemiologist says

"We may be able to speed that up by the fact we've got sequencing facilities all around the country. It may well be that we could shave off a few more hours and stop people having a night or so of worry."

She was hopeful no lockdown would be required, but said over the next few days people needed to take precautions, and get used to adhering to protocols like the covid app for the foreseeable future.

"It may well be that we have to move up to level 2 or something, which puts more emphasis on people doing physical distancing and these kinds of things.

"What we are also lucky with in this case is the person who did come forward with symptoms hasn't been to any big events, which would suggest there may be more cases. It is just really important that we keep using the app so we can be informed really fast if we were exposed."