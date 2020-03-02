TODAY |

Auckland's mischief-making celebrity seal Owha caught on camera capsizing dinghy

Source:  1 NEWS

A leopard seal who is known for her mischievous behaviour has been spotted again at her on-again, off-again home in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She’s been a frequent visitor to the area since 2016, but was injured last year after being shot in the face. Source: 1 NEWS

Chris Morrison was out walking his dog last night at Westhaven Marina around 7.00 when he saw the three-metre-long seal named Owha.

Mr Morrison caught her frolicking around near boats in the marina, playing with a dinghy and causing it to capsize.

Owha’s been a frequent visitor to the area for a few years now, but was injured last October after being shot in the face in Auckland Harbour.

Owha sunning herself in Stanmore Bay last year Source: Supplied

Researchers observing Owha say it's important for the public to keep a 20-metre distance at all times and say dogs and small children should be closely monitored if seals are nearby.

Owha originally hails from the Antarctic but has been seen residing in New Zealand's waters, on-and-off, since 2012.

New Zealand
Conservation
Auckland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two people monitored for coronavirus in Nelson
2
ASB announces living wage accreditation across company
3
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
4
Hero 14-year-old leaps off Sydney bus to help woman who was being beaten by partner
5
Australian official lashes out at Jacinda Ardern's 'regrettable' deportation criticism
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:59

ASB announces living wage accreditation across company

Hundreds of Kiwi teachers working past the age of 75, new figures show

00:23

Hot, dry summer breaks records across North Island - but some 'welcome relief' in the forecast
05:23

Coronavirus 'panic buying' in Auckland may be unnecessary, but psychologically it makes sense - expert