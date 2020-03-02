Auckland's mischief-making celebrity seal Owha caught on camera capsizing dinghy

A leopard seal who is known for her mischievous behaviour has been spotted again at her on-again, off-again home in Auckland.
Chris Morrison was out walking his dog last night at Westhaven Marina around 7.00 when he saw the three-metre-long seal named Owha.
Mr Morrison caught her frolicking around near boats in the marina, playing with a dinghy and causing it to capsize.
Owha’s been a frequent visitor to the area for a few years now, but was injured last October after being shot in the face in Auckland Harbour.
Researchers observing Owha say it's important for the public to keep a 20-metre distance at all times and say dogs and small children should be closely monitored if seals are nearby.
Owha originally hails from the Antarctic but has been seen residing in New Zealand's waters, on-and-off, since 2012.