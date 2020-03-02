Auckland's mischief-making celebrity seal Owha caught on camera capsizing dinghy

A leopard seal who is known for her mischievous behaviour has been spotted again at her on-again, off-again home in Auckland.

Chris Morrison was out walking his dog last night at Westhaven Marina around 7.00 when he saw the three-metre-long seal named Owha.

Mr Morrison caught her frolicking around near boats in the marina, playing with a dinghy and causing it to capsize.

Owha’s been a frequent visitor to the area for a few years now, but was injured last October after being shot in the face in Auckland Harbour.

Owha sunning herself in Stanmore Bay last year Source: Supplied

Researchers observing Owha say it's important for the public to keep a 20-metre distance at all times and say dogs and small children should be closely monitored if seals are nearby.