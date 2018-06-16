Auckland's Middlemore Hospital doesn't have enough beds to meet demand as winter sets in

Source:
As winter starts to bite, the country's largest district health board says it does not have enough hospital beds to meet demand.
In an e-mail sent to staff, the acting chair of the Counties Manukau DHB says over recent years there's been a "progressive increase" in the amount of time patients stay in Middlemore Hospital.
Gloria Johnson writes that it's contributing to the lack of beds.
She says they're now trying to work out what changes could be made to reduce how long patients stay in hospital, so they can treat more people.
