Auckland's Marist College facing 47 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus

It is the biggest cluster of infection being tracked by health authorities.

Marist College in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The board chairperson Stephen Dallow says the confirmed cases include teachers, students, and adults within the community.

The entire school of about 750 students, as well as staff, is classed as close contacts and they have been asked to keep to strict isolation rules.

Seventy-six new cases of the virus were confirmed around New Zealand today, bringing the total to 589.