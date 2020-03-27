Auckland's Marist College, at centre of large Covid-19 cluster, offers additional testing to staff and students

Marist College in Auckland - the site of one of the country's biggest Covid-19 clusters - is offering students and staff additional testing to reassure the school community that no cases now exist among them.

The Catholic girls' high school said today that while only half of the 94 cases in the Marist cluster were directly associated with the College, they wanted to give the wider school community the opportunity to be tested also.

All students and staff will be offered the chance to be tested this week at one of 14 community-based assessment centres operating across Auckland.

The initiative has the backing of the school board, Ministry of Education, the metro Auckland district health boards and Auckland Regional Public Health (ARPH).

ARPH Director Dr William Rainger said "we believe there is a very low likelihood of new cases being detected - but it is important that we take every precaution so that the school community can have confidence about the way forward.

"This round of testing will help give students, parents and school staff reassurance and inform planning for the re-opening of the College.

"When that moment arrives, the College can be confident that there is no higher risk of a student or staff member being infectious at Marist College than at any other school in New Zealand."

Marist College Principal Raechelle Taulu, who was one of those to contract the virus, said ensuring a safe school environment and providing peace of mind was a top priority.

"Testing is voluntary but we strongly encourage everyone at our school to be tested for Covid-19, regardless of whether they have any symptoms or have been tested before.

"Testing all staff and students will give them extra confidence that when we do open the school gates, every precaution has been taken to protect their safety."