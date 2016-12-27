Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

The future of Auckland's lucrative cruise ship trade could be under threat if it doesn't hurry up plans for a new berth for large vessels.

Australasia's largest cruise liner company says big ships might start by-passing the City of Sails if something isn't done soon.

Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise, sailed into the Waitemata Harbour today, but with no wharf berth big enough passengers had to wait for the ship's own tender craft to ferry them downtown.

The ship's 6,000 plus passengers and crew equals the population of Kerikeri, and ship to shore transport eats into precious tourist time.

But Auckland's mayor is determined to hold onto the $200 million-a-year industry.