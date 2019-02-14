TODAY |

Auckland's Lantern Festival cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Auckland's Lantern Festival has been cancelled due to growing fears around the outbreak of coronavirus. 

Lantern Festival Auckland 2013

The festival which began in 2000 under the guidance of the Asia New Zealand Foundation is described by Mayor Phil Goff as "a popular and much-anticipated fixture on Auckland's event's calendar." 

“It’s sad that the festival won’t be going ahead this year, but it’s important to respect the wishes of Auckland’s Chinese community, many of whom don’t feel it is appropriate to celebrate the festival given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China and its toll on life there, says Mr Goff. 

Auckland Council spokesperson Steven Armitage says the decision was the result of "growing concerns" within the community as to the timing of the festival. 

The death toll in mainland China from the new type of virus has risen to 425, with the total number of cases now standing at 20,438, officials said today.

Mr Armitage says while the virus was a key factor in their decision to cancel the festival is a precaution as there are no reported cases in New Zealand.

