Auckland's 'hostel parents' thanked for decades of looking after young Māori students from around NZ

For decades, the Te Kainga Aroha Hostel on Hepburn Street in Ponsonby was home to hundreds of young Māori girls from around New Zealand, come to Auckland from smaller towns to further their education.

For nearly two decades of that time, two very special people, Patricia and William Barlow, were the hostel caregivers for those girls.

Though they retired long ago, still they are loved and fondly remembered as special “hostel parents” by many of the now grown up women whose futures they helped shape.

Nominated by one of those women, for the difference they made in so many lives, Pat and Bill are this week’s ASB Good as Gold winners, with a $10,000 prize to spend on themselves.