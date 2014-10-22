Auckland's High Court opens doors today for 150-year anniversary

The public will have a rare opportunity to explore historic and modern courtrooms when the Auckland High Court opens its doors to visitors as part of the court's 150-year anniversary celebrations.

Source: 1 NEWS

The historic courthouse has been operating on its Waterloo Quadrant site since February 1868 and was fully restored and retained as an integral part of the redeveloped modern court complex in the 1990s.

Today, the public will get the chance to see the historic building up close and personal.

Guided tours focusing on different aspects of the courthouse, including its architectural features and art works, and the features of a modern court room, will run throughout the day. The cells will also be open for viewing.

Notable cases heard in the Auckland High Court include the notorious Bassett Road murders, the trial of Rainbow Warrior saboteurs Dominique Prieur and Alain Mafart and the last person to be sentenced to death by hanging in 1947.