Auckland's Harbour bridge takes spotlight from Skytower in captivating light-and-sound show

Auckland's Harbour bridge took the spotlight from Auckland's icon, the Skytower, last night in a show that captivated locals from all around.

A total of 90,000 lights, powered by 248 solar panels on North Wharf, now frame the Harbour bridge as the beginning of a 10-year "smart energy" partnership between power company Vector and Auckland Council.

The launch, which started at 9:10pm last night, involved a six-minute show with original music and lighting effects.

People looked on from sites including: Te Atatu Peninsula, Sentinel Beach in Herne Bay, Mount Eden, Little Shoal Bay in Northcote, Bayswater Marina on the waterfront, Devonport and Bastion Point.

Viewers could tune into radio station Coast on 105.4 FM to hear the accompanying music, which made references to Tama-Nui te Ra (the sun), Hikohiko (electrical energy) and Hei te Ao Marama (the future world of light).