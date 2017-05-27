Auckland's Harbour bridge to stand out in tonight's light-and-sound show

Auckland Harbour Bridge is preparing to take centre stage in a light-and-sound show highlighting renewable energy.

Source: 1 NEWS

One of the city's most recognisable landmarks will stand out even more tonight when the "Vector Lights" are flicked on.

The launch event will involve a six-minute show at 9.10pm with original music and lighting effects.

The performance will be repeated at 9.30pm and then every half-hour until midnight, with an ambient light display in-between.

Organisers say there will be references to Tama-Nui te Ra (the sun), Hikohiko (electrical energy) and Hei te Ao Marama (the future world of light).

The energy for the 90,000 LED lights framing the bridge will come from 248 solar panels on North Wharf.

The permanent display will be used for special events during the year and is part of a 10-year "smart energy" partnership between power company Vector and Auckland Council.

"Lighting up the harbour bridge in a creative and exciting way will enhance its iconic nature," Mayor Phil Goff said.