Auckland's Harbour Bridge reopened after incident causes traffic standstill

The Auckland Harbour Bridge has been reopened in both directions after an incident which caused traffic to come to a standstill.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said they are attending the incident and earlier advised motorists to use the Northwestern motorway instead and to avoid the bridge if possible.



A Twitter user wrote: "Harbour Bridge traffic northbound is completely stopped."

A man was seen by motorists climbing on the overhead signs.

A police spokesperson said one man was being assessed following the incident.

The incident follows a day of traffic chaos across Auckland on major highways as drivers were earlier told to take alternative routes out of the city.

The New Zealand Transport Agency told motorists they could save a half hour by taking State Highway 16 going north instead of State Highway 1, with traffic on the main highway moving at a crawl this afternoon.

Traffic up to the Johnstones Hill Tunnels was expected to remain busy until the late afternoon in both directions.

An earlier crash on the Harbour Bridge's southbound lanes also contributed to Auckland drivers' woes.

Meanwhile, signs were no better for drivers leaving Wellington.