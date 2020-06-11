Auckland's glitzy new Commercial Bay apologises after Black Lives Matter protestors turned away following rally

The owners of Auckland's new Commercial Bay shopping precinct say Black Lives Matter protestors being refused entry yesterday was a "regrettable" misunderstanding.

Twitter user KhyleeQ wrote that she and her family we "turned away by security at the Commercial Bay mall as we had Black Lives Matter signs from the rally".

"Precinct Properties - you racist bastards. How dare you reference Apihai Te Kawau on your website?" they wrote.

The accusation was retweeted by Green MP Golriz Ghahraman.

Shops like Commercial Bay are private property, and they can refuse entry to people for a number of reasons so long as those reasons are not discrimination under the Human Rights Act.

Refusing to let people into a commercial premises due to their political beliefs appears to contravene the act. According to the Human Rights Commission, "it is unlawful to discriminate on the ground of political opinion in any of the prohibited areas of public life".

Commercial Bay owner Precinct Properties CEO Scott Pritchard apologised, but said that technically no one was denied entry - they were only asked to not bring their signs inside.

"We are aware of the commentary regarding some people from the rally being asked to leave their signs outside prior to entering Commercial Bay - for clarity, no one was denied entry," Mr Pritchard said.

"However, this was a mistake and we regret that it occurred."

Mr Pritchard said police had advised Commercial Bay to restrict people from the rally entering the mall "on the grounds of safety for our customers and the public".

"Regrettably, this has been misunderstood and our security has asked people to leave their signs at the entrance after the rally," he said.

"We understand how this has been perceived, however it was never intended to cause offence.

"We apologise that this occurred and would like to reiterate that everyone is welcome at Commercial Bay.

"Although Commercial Bay is privately owned, we want everyone to feel welcome to visit and enjoy the space - this makes what happened yesterday even more regrettable."