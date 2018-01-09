Auckland's free Paperboy magazine to cease publication

Auckland's Paperboy magazine is to cease publication with owners Bauer Media saying it is not making enough ad revenue to continue.

In a statement today, a spokesperson said the next expected publication of the magazine on January 25 will not take place.

"In a highly competitive market, the cost of producing such a high-quality free magazine exceeded the advertising revenue the title generated, so the tough decision has been made to cease publication under its current publishing model," the statement said.

The free weekly magazine was launched in November 2016 and was aimed at Auckland's urban population, with a circulation of about 100,000.

Topics covered included public transport, housing, homelessness, music, art, food, fashion and urbanism.