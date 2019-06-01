TODAY |

Auckland's Formosa Golf Resort gets another Insanitary Building notice

Laura Twyman
Laura James
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
Laura James

The Auckland golf resort accused of discharging thousands of litres of sewage towards a stream has been re-issued an Insanitary Building Notice, by Auckland Council.

It comes as wastewater issues at Beachlands' Formosa Golf Resort, remain unresolved.

A notice was first issued after a story from 1 NEWS last month with hidden camera footage showing someone at the complex pumping untreated effluent out of tanks on site.

The waste was ending up in a waterway, which flowed out to sea.

Documents obtained by 1 NEWS under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, indicate issues with Formosa’s wastewater system first began six years ago.

The Insanitary Building Notices issued state that no waste can be discharged on site, until problems are resolved.

Auckland Council Compliance Investigations manager Kerri Fergusson told 1 NEWS officers have visited the complex again and carried out further testing, after the expiry of the first notice.

She said the company has complied with or taken steps to comply with instructions given, but conditions from the first notice will remain to ensure this continues.

All toilet, laundry and kitchen facilities have been secured, to prevent access by users.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But Auckland Council didn’t visit the resort for five years, 1 NEWS has found. Source: 1 NEWS

Tanks holding waste material at the wastewater treatment system have been emptied, and the company has an “isolated tank that is operating for any accidental discharges”, said Ms Fergusson.

The on site wastewater treatment system’s been reviewed by a registered engineer and a Council expert, who have confirmed it’s out of order.

“They have ordered ultraviolet light equipment from overseas to treat the area for any bacteria”, said Ms Fergusson.

“They have further recommended a replacement system for installation and are in the process or ordering what they need to replace the malfunctioning system”.

“They are also to carry out pressure testing to ensure there is no stormwater egress” she said.

The new Insanitary Building Notice will expire in the second week of August.

Formosa Golf Resort said work to fix its system began a fortnight ago and will be complete in the next six to eight weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Locals living near Formosa say the effluent is being pumped towards a stream. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
Laura James
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Labour MP, Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today.
Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner welcome arrival of baby boy
2
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
3
Father and daughters 'hungry and a bit cold', returned home after spending night lost in cold Wellington bush
4
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
5
Police 'clarifying' social media policy after Children's Commissioner slams them for posting photos of handcuffed teens following helicopter pursuit
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police 'clarifying' social media policy after Children's Commissioner slams them for posting photos of handcuffed teens following helicopter pursuit
Sad woman

A life of abuse: Woman says everyone knew, but no one helped
00:46
He spoke to a UK parliamentary committee about unpopular decisions like hiking up airline ticket prices.

Sir David Attenborough riles up British MPs to take action on climate change
01:06
The Breakfast team and National deputy leader were discussing burnout gender reveals gone wrong across the ditch.

National's Paula Bennett and Hayley Holt teach John Campbell how to do a burnout - 'You are one of my favourite geeks'