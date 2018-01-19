Auckland's Drury to get new primary school as population forecast to increase by thousands

The rapidly growing residential area of Drury in south Auckland is set to gain a new primary school by 2022 as the area is forecast to grow to 65,000 residents by 2043.

Drury currently has two primary schools – the growth increase is expected to include 11,350 school-aged children, 6800 of them primary students.

Education Minister, Chris Hipkins made the announcement today.

“It is crucial we plan ahead now to accommodate the expected population growth in our urban areas and beyond,” he says.

“It is anticipated more student capacity will be needed across all year levels in Drury, requiring up to six new primary schools and at least one new secondary school,” Mr Hipkins says.

A Ministry of Education-owned site in Burberry Rd, Drury, is being considered as the location for the new primary school.

“I have approved a request from the Ministry to begin consultation, as required under the Education Act, with the boards of trustees of state and state-integrated schools whose rolls may be affected by the establishment of a new primary school in the area,” Mr Hipkins says.

If it is established following consultation, it is expected it would open in 2022 with an initial capacity for 370 Year 1-8 students and planning for 700.

A satellite unit for the Blind Low Vision Education Network New Zealand (BLENNZ), to be run by nearby Parkside School, would be included in the design.