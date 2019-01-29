Auckland's celebrity leopard seal Owha reportedly shot in the face

A well-known leopard seal living in Auckland's harbour has been seen bleeding after allegedly being shot in the face on Saturday.

In photos taken by non-profit organisation LeoardSeals.org, blood could be seen from Owha's nostrils and smeared on her face, NIWA said in a statement.

"The photos clearly show a puncture wound on her left muzzle with blood seeping from the wound," NIWA mammal biologist Krista Hupman said.

A man seen provoking leapord seal, Owha, on the Taipairi Strand boat ramp in Te Atatu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Vets who examined the photos agreed that the wound was likely from a gunshot.

Researchers are continuing to monitor Owha over the long weekend for changes to her behaviour or condition.

"So far, she seems to be doing okay - resting and swimming as usual."

Your playlist will load after this ad

At this stage, intervention would not be in Owha's best interest, she said. However, anyone who has seen Owha has been asked to document the sighting on 0800 LEOPARD (0800 536 7273).

Owha has been living in Auckland and Northland since 2015, and is frequently seen in the inner Waitemata Harbour. She is known to sleep on pontoons and is often spotted at marinas.