Auckland's Alert Level 3 extension a 'bitter pill for a lot of people' - Judith Collins

National leader Judith Collins said today's alert level decision is a "bitter pill for a lot of people and businesses".

Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3 until Sunday 11.59pm, August 30 and will then move to Level 2. The rest of the country will stay at Level 2.

"Four days may not sound like a lot to people, but I've been in small business and the hospitality business, I know how tough it is," Ms Collins said.

"We have to judge the Prime Minister has got the advice that suggests that it is," Ms Collins said when asked if it was the right decision.

Ms Collins said people would be wondering "what is going on there", on why the rest of the country would remain at Level 2.

"The big thing is whether people can operate their businesses, if you've planned a conference or wedding you'd be wondering if that was going to go ahead."

She said the lack of certainty would cause some businesses to question whether they would open their doors again.