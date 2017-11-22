Auckland's $700m Northern Corridor transport link approved by independent inquiry

An independent inquiry has approved the NZ Transport Agency's $700 million proposal to construct the Northern Corridor Improvements motorway project in Auckland.

The project aims to provide an alternative motorway route from South Auckland to the North Shore aside from over the Harbour Bridge.

Source: NZTA

The new road will be the final link of Auckland's Wester Ring Route and provide an uninterrupted motorway-to-motorway connection along the Hobsonville (SH18), Northwestern (SH16) and Southwestern (SH20) Motorways.

The project will also upgrade the Upper Harbour Highway in Auckland's North Shore to a motorway, and extend the Northern Busway from Constellation Drive to the Albany park-and-ride station.