Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

Auckland's new Waterview Tunnel has officially opened to vehicles this morning.

The first vehicles travelled through the tunnel in the early hours of this morning escorted behind a three police cars.

In a statement released today Transport Minister Simon Bridges called the new tunnel "the most significant change in Auckland's transport system since the opening of the Auckland Harbour Bridge in 1959".

"The Waterview Tunnel will transform the way people and freight move around the city, providing more options and a more efficient, resilient and reliable transport system.

"The $1.4 billion Waterview Connection is New Zealand's biggest and most complex roading project ever with the twin tunnels completing a key link in the Western Ring Route," Mr Bridges said.

The Waterview Connection links the Southwestern and Northwestern motorways – providing a 48 kilometre motorway alternative route.