TODAY |

Aucklanders warned to expect 'large gang numbers' across city during funeral procession tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have warned Aucklanders there is expected to be a funeral procession involving a large number of patched gang members travelling across the city tomorrow.

Motorcycles with a motorcycle helmet. Source: istock.com

Police didn't specify the gang, or gangs expected to be involved.

"A large number of riders are expected to take part, with the procession travelling across Auckland throughout the day," inspector Jacqui Whittaker said.

"We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions where dangerous driving behaviour has been exhibited by some of the riders, which has at times put those involved and the wider community at risk."

Police say they will be "actively monitoring this event to ensure the procession is carried out in a safe manner for all road users".

Another gang-connected funeral in Hawke's Bay hit the headlines in late May when National MP Simeon Brown slammed the behaviour of those attending.

"Unbelievable. Another gang funeral in Hawke's Bay where gangs were are able to take over the road. This should not be tolerated," Brown wrote.

Police advise that any concerning behaviour can be reported to them by phoning 105.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
Childcare centre closed on Stewart Island as 'indeterminate' Covid-19 test result investigated
2
Man forfeits more than $70 million in cash, property linked to pyramid scheme
3
Find out when you'll be eligible to get your Covid-19 jab
4
Spanish man jailed for killing, eating his mother
5
One dead, two hospitalised after three vehicle crash north of Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman outlines alleged abuse by Arthur Allan Thomas
01:22

Find out when you'll be eligible to get your Covid-19 jab

GDP rises 1.6 per cent for March quarter, while household spending up
01:06

Childcare centre closed on Stewart Island as 'indeterminate' Covid-19 test result investigated