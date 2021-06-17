Aucklanders warned to expect 'large gang numbers' across city during funeral procession tomorrow

Police have warned Aucklanders there is expected to be a funeral procession involving a large number of patched gang members travelling across the city tomorrow.

Police didn't specify the gang, or gangs expected to be involved.

"A large number of riders are expected to take part, with the procession travelling across Auckland throughout the day," inspector Jacqui Whittaker said.

"We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions where dangerous driving behaviour has been exhibited by some of the riders, which has at times put those involved and the wider community at risk."

Police say they will be "actively monitoring this event to ensure the procession is carried out in a safe manner for all road users".

Another gang-connected funeral in Hawke's Bay hit the headlines in late May when National MP Simeon Brown slammed the behaviour of those attending.

"Unbelievable. Another gang funeral in Hawke's Bay where gangs were are able to take over the road. This should not be tolerated," Brown wrote.