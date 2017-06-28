 

Aucklanders warned of commuter chaos tomorrow as buses, ferries and trains to be affected by America's Cup parade tomorrow

Auckland Transport (AT) is warning that transport in and around the city will be disrupted on Thursday while the America's Cup welcome home parade takes place.

Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.
The parade is due to take place in the city centre about 12.30pm and roads will likely be heavily congested or impassable before, during and after the event.

AT says the City Link bus service will not be operating between 10am and 3pm but additional buses will be added to key routes to cope with increased demand.

Diversions will be in place on some roads.

Trains will operate normally but will run six-car sets every 20 minutes between 10am and 3pm, with the exception of the Onehunga line.

Some additional ferry services will also be operated but delays are expected on those due to the sail by from Viaduct Basin past North Wharf, Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade.

People are urged to take a good look over AT's changes to the services here and to use their Journey Planner tool.

1 NEWS Now will have full coverage of the parade as it happens including a livestream of the parade hosted by Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie.

The parade will also be broadcast live on television on TVNZ1.

