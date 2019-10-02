Aucklanders warned to brace for strong winds, while thunderstorms, snow expected elsewhere

People are being asked to keep an eye out for wet weather and gusty winds forecast to hit many parts of the country today.

MetService has issued severe weather watches for Taranaki through to the Coromandel, as well as in Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, Nelson and around coastal Dunedin, Clutha and Southland.

A front is forecast to move northeast across the country today, followed by a period of strong west to northwesterly winds then a change to strong and cold southwesterlies, according to MetService.

Showers are expected in the lower north, arriving after lunch in Wellington, as well as possible thunderstorms and strong winds. There are also possible thunder, hail and gusty westerlies predicted for Masterton and Napier.

Strong winds are expected around the Auckland region, with MetService issuing a strong wind advisory for Manukau and Waitemata Harbours. Southwest winds are forecast to reach 40 knots by this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there are also gale warnings for Hauraki Gulf with forecasts of gusts up to 45 knots early this afternoon, and Beam Head to Cape Colville with gusts reaching 45 knots this morning then easing by the afternoon.