Aucklanders wake up to Alert Level 2 this morning

Aucklanders have woken up in Alert Level 2 this morning, bringing the region one step closer to Level 1.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The region had been at Level 2.5 for almost four weeks, since August 31, and was in Level 3 since the start of the second lot of restrictions for New Zealand, on August 12.

The shift down means gatherings of up to 100 people are now allowed. However, businesses will still need to maintain social distancing requirements.

READ MORE Dr Bloomfield rules out Level 1.5 for Auckland, says 'we're done with the .5s'

New Zealand now has 62 active cases of Covid-19.

The next alert level review which will decide if Auckland moves to Level 1 will be held on October 5, with any changes to come into effect two days later.