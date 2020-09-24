TODAY |

Aucklanders wake up to Alert Level 2 this morning

Source:  1 NEWS

Aucklanders have woken up in Alert Level 2 this morning, bringing the region one step closer to Level 1.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The shift from Level 2.5 means gathering sizes of up to 100 people are now allowed. Source: Breakfast

The region had been at Level 2.5 for almost four weeks, since August 31, and was in Level 3 since the start of the second lot of restrictions for New Zealand, on August 12.

The shift down means gatherings of up to 100 people are now allowed. However, businesses will still need to maintain social distancing requirements.

READ MORE
Dr Bloomfield rules out Level 1.5 for Auckland, says 'we're done with the .5s'

New Zealand now has 62 active cases of Covid-19.

The next alert level review which will decide if Auckland moves to Level 1 will be held on October 5, with any changes to come into effect two days later.

The rest of New Zealand shifted down to Level 1 on Monday evening.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
NZ flag mishap causes stir on Sydney's Anzac Bridge
2
Elton John postpones New Zealand tour dates again - this time for 2023
3
Morning Briefing Sept 24: Authorities grapple with historical cases and new infections
4
Three new cases of Covid-19 community transmission today, and six historical cases
5
Aucklanders wake up to Alert Level 2 this morning
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

NZ flag mishap causes stir on Sydney's Anzac Bridge

Chainsaws, guns among waste contaminating nearly half of Christchurch's recycling

02:36

What issues are minor parties campaigning on for 2020 election?
03:37

The highlights and hilarity from TVNZ's first leaders' debate