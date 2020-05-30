Aucklanders to vote for name of world-first electric tugboat, but Bloomfield, 'Covid Queen' ruled out

The Ports of Auckland is asking the public to vote for a name for its new world-first full-sized electric tugboat.

Ports of Auckland's new fully-electric tugboat. Source: Supplied

The ports opened up suggestions for names for the tugboat in May and received 3000 entries.

Ports communications manager Matt Ball said they were “stoked with the response”.

“We were hoping to get a thousand entries, so over three times that number is brilliant.”

But names like Ashley Bloomfield, Electric Disco Biscuit, The Fighting Queen of Covid and Tuggy McTugface didn’t make the grade.

“It looks like people had a lot of fun making up names, and we’ve had a lot of laughs sorting through them,” Mr Ball said.

“We’ve narrowed down the field, tested the short-list for operational suitability and arrived at the final four names going to public vote.”

Now people are being asked to vote for one of four options:

Ārahi – meaning to lead, escort, conduct, drive

E.T. – short for ‘Electric Tug’

Hiko – meaning electrical, power, electronic, electric, lightning

Sparky – slang for an electrician, related to electricity, but also sparking change

The winner will receive $1000 and a ride around the harbour on the new tug.

The tugboat is the first of its weight class to be fully battery-run and will arrive in Auckland next year.

In a video released by Ports of Auckland in May, its CEO Tony Gibson said it was part of their ambition to be zero-emissions by 2040.

“So this is the first step, the electric tug, to achieving that ambition,” he said.

The ports had been trying to find zero-emission options for heavy equipment like its tugs since 2016. They had been told by manufacturers only hybrid tugs were possible until partner Damen Shipyards took on the fully electric challenge.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the tugboat was a sign of the city “play[ing] our part in reducing global emissions” for future generations.

“We have to act sooner rather than later,” he said.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said it was “absolutely critical” for business to lead the way when tackling climate change.

“After all, it’s business that makes all of the products and services that we all consume, and that’s where the emissions come in.”