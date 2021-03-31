Aucklanders' views wanted on light rail line

Officials want Aucklanders views on the region's beleaguered light rail line.

In March, the Government promised better consultation with the public amid the project's "fresh start".

The multi-million dollar project was halted in June last year until after the September election.

New Transport Minister Michael Woods said in March the project was getting "back on track", admitting the previous process didn't involve Aucklanders enough.

"There's wide-ranging support for rapid transit but Aucklanders felt shut out of the project. Today I'm drawing a line under that and involving Aucklanders from the get-go," Wood said.

"As the new Transport Minister, I've been tasked with getting the project moving and I acknowledge Aucklanders were shut out of the previous process. We've had calls for Government to involve communities and stakeholders — I've listened and this is what we'll do," he said at the time.

Now, a range of "engagement events" will be taking place in communities in July and August.

The first will be held on Saturday, July 17, at the Māngere Market.

People can come along on the day or share their views online, with feedback open until Tuesday, August 31.



The project covers the first light rail line between the City Centre and Māngere, connecting major employment hubs in the city and the airport at each end.

