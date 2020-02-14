Aucklanders urged to take care after several fires on lifestyle blocks

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging Aucklanders to take extra care after recent fires on lifestyle blocks on the outskirts of the city.

It comes as three fires were attended to on lifestyle blocks around Karaka and Clevedon in the past two weeks, from sparks caused by machinery work.

Fire and Emergency, Region Manager Ron Devlin says people should avoid activities which can cause a spark like using a chainsaw, mowing lawns, burning rubbish and driving vehicles with hot exhausts through long dry grass - especially during the afternoons, the hottest hours of the day.

"Some of our biggest fires happen in autumn when people mistakenly think the fire risk is less and stop being so careful. There is still a total fire ban which means no fires are permitted," he says.

"We’ll need a lot of rain to reduce the fire risk and the rain that is forecast is not enough.

Mr Devlin says that dry weather is also putting pressure on Auckland’s water supply - especially those on tank water.

"Wait until the conditions become less dangerous and we can lift the fire ban before you burn your rubbish and do machinery work on your lifestyle block.

"We are constantly looking at the conditions and will lift the fire ban as soon as we can. Until then, there shouldn’t be any reason to light a fire.