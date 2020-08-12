Aucklanders urged to stay local this Level 3 lockdown weekend

Auckland residents are being reminded to stay local for exercise and recreation, after flocking to some of the city's beaches last weekend.

The region remains at Covid-19 Alert Level 3, but some have been travelling across the city to visit beaches and regional parks.

An Auckland councillor, Alf Filipaina, says people have been heading to popular spots such as Muriwai, Piha, Waiheke, Hunua Falls and Mission Bay.

He says travelling across the region puts pressure on limited facilities and council staff.

Auckland's playgrounds, skate and bike parks remain closed.

Police are also reminding Aucklanders not to leave the city for a weekend break, saying those trying can be expected to be turned around at one of 13 checkpoints.

By 4pm yesterday, 125,800 vehicles had been stopped at checkpoints across Tāmaki Makaurau. Of that number, a total of 6174 vehicles have been turned around.

A man who was arrested on Wednesday when he allegedly drove into a truck lane on SH1 at Bombay has been charged with breaching his bail conditions and breaching the Alert Level 3 restrictions. He will appear in court on September 3.

He becomes the third person to be charged with an offence since the checkpoints were set up last week.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser is also reminding Aucklanders to stay local and adhere to the alert level restrictions.