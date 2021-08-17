Aucklanders urged to stay home over flocking to Coromandel

After the last lockdown saw Aucklanders flock to Coromandel, the deputy mayor for the region is pleading for them to stay home this time around.

Thames-Coromandel Deputy Mayor Murray McLean told Seven Sharp locals don’t want to be left dealing with the extra strain on resources, particularly during an off-season period.

“We’re not geared up for Christmas,” he said.

“This year we’re saying please stay home, follow the rules and don’t put more pressure on the Coromandel.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed Tuesday afternoon a man in his 50s from Devonport on Auckland’s North Shore had contracted Covid-19.

While it’s not yet known if he has the Delta variant, it is likely, with all cases reported recently at the border having the highly infectious strain.

The man and his partner visited Coromandel over a weekend, resulting in 13 of the 23 locations of interest identified there.

