Aucklanders urged to be on lookout for counterfeit $100 notes after charges laid against man

Waitemata Police are appealing to retailers for any information about customers paying for goods with counterfeit money, following the arrest of a 26-year old man.
A number of items, predominantly in west Auckland, have been purchased using fake $100 notes, although Police are concerned that the offending may be wider spread.
Products such as petrol, food and cigarettes are among those to have been purchased using the counterfeit currency.
"The majority of the offending has occurred in the Henderson, Titirangi, Te Atatu and Avondale areas, however we believe there may be more in counterfeit notes currently in circulation and we're urging retailers to contact us if they believe they are in possession of these notes," said Constable Rebecca Brown.
"The notes are very poor quality and relatively easy to spot as counterfeit money, they do not have a clear panel and the paper they are printed on does not feel legitimate.
"On close inspection you can see they have roughly cut edges and black lines - it's not too difficult for anyone to see they are not genuine."
Police have charged a 26-year old man over the offences. He is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court later this month.