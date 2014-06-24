Aucklanders to ride public transport for free on June 23, as AT celebrates 100 million trips

Aucklanders have made 100 million trips on public transport in the past year and to celebrate, the public will travel for free on Sunday, June 23, Auckland Transport has announced.

Last year's record number of trips has made it the biggest year for buses, trains and ferries in the city since 1951.

The free service will see the public travel for free on "buses, trains and most ferry services", Auckland mayor Phil Goff said.

"It's a gesture by AT to say thank you to Aucklanders and to encourage new commuters to try out public transport."

The switch from cars to public transport is happening faster than estimated, Mr Goff said, with the 100 million number being achieved months ahead of time.

"Public transport has improved immeasurably. We now have more busways, double decker buses, electric trains and upgraded bus and train stations and services," he said.

"Service hours have been extended and the HOP card and integrated fares have reduced costs and made public transport easier and more efficient. Public satisfaction with bus and rail exceeds 90 per cent.

"There's much more we need to do, and those changes are coming. We are extending the Northern Busway, construction of the Eastern Busway has started, and the Puhinui Bus-Rail Interchange and rapid transit to the Airport and precinct gets under way in October."

AT board chairman Dr Lester Levy thanked Aucklanders and bus, train and ferry operators "for helping AT make this growth possible".

"Together, we've taken Auckland from a city totally tied to the car to one which is embracing the use of public transport as well as walking and bike riding.