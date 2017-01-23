Aucklanders must 'bear the cost' of improved water pipes as polluted beaches closed

Auckland ratepayers may bear the cost of upgrading the city's waste and stormwater pipes to ensure more beaches don't get tarred with the "high risk" brush.

Ten beaches in the region have been declared unsafe to swim in because of dangerous levels of bacteria and sewage in the water.

They include Wood Bay, Weymouth Beach, Bethells Lagoon, two Piha spots and Waiheke's Little Oneroa Lagoon.

Eight others are under careful surveillance.

"It's completely unacceptable that in 21st century Auckland that we should still have waste water polluting our beaches," mayor Phil Goff said.

At the 10 beaches on the blacklist, the council has decided it's not worth monitoring water quality, instead issuing a permanent swimming ban.

Century old pipes servicing 16,000 homes were designed to deal with both wastewater and stormwater, but can't handle much rain.

That means untreated overflow heads out to sea.

One solution is a $1b pipeline, a central interceptor that will reduce by over 80 per cent the waterwater overflow, Mr Goff said.

That will come out of the pocket of Auckland ratepayers.

"I think the water costs are costs that we have to bear as Aucklanders."