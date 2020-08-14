Aucklanders on longer lockdown: 'Annoyed', 'relieved', 'best way to go'

Aucklanders are coming to terms with spending at least eight more days largely confined to their homes.

Woman wearing a face mask outside in Auckland during the pandemic (file picture). Source: Getty

Cabinet has decided all of New Zealand will remain in Level 4 for an additional four days until 11.59pm 27 August and Auckland will remain in Level 4 until 11.59pm 31 August.

Those RNZ spoke to in central Auckland mostly expected more time at Level 4, and largely agreed it's the right approach.

"I'm relieved that they've kept it going for longer. I think if it gets out of control at the moment it'll be a disaster," one man said.

"Definitely not [feeling] great about the situation," a woman said. "I think it's a bit of a pain. We all want to get back to everyday life."

"Annoyed but relaxed," one man said. "I don't think we'll ever stamp it out completely, but we have to learn to live with it," one woman said.

"I want to go back to work if I'm honest. Starts to get a bit boring after a while."

One man, picking up some food at a dairy, was preparing for even longer.

"I honestly think it would be longer. I'm expecting it'll go for another two weeks, three weeks."

He was a bit worried not everyone he's seen out has been wearing masks.

John was happy with lockdown. He said the stakes were too high not to do it.

"I think this is the best way to go. It's been proven in the past when Jacinda [Ardern] locked us down hard and fast.

"It's about saving lives - if it means locking down, so be it. What we're seeing overseas, it's not working for them."

One woman said the view across the ditch was not so rosy, and something to be avoided.

"Considering we've been seeing what Australia's been going through, it definitely puts things in perspective for us."

Meanwhile, Clyde expected more cases to come.

"Especially with all the huge gatherings that have happened, the universities, the Sky City Casino."

But having Covid-19 in the community wasn't stressing him.

"Not really, I've been through it enough times now to where it no longer causes much anxiety."

Able to work online from home, Joel was fairly satisfied with lockdown.

He said the policies the government's implemented recently have been good, but thought it should go further.

"I think the mask mandate is a really good thing, and the signing in.

"Personally I want to see a vaccine mandate, I don't think that will go through. Eventually it might be impossible to keep it out completely."

As a performer, he's missing out. But it's for the greater good.