Aucklanders face homelessness by moving rules at Level 3

Hundreds of people are on the verge of homelessness or unemployment due to the tough restrictions imposed under Level 3.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1News can reveal that a last-minute change to rules mean people can't leave and move to a Level 2 region, even if they have homes and jobs to go to.

James Smith and Nicki Barber Smith were meant to be moving to Taupō tomorrow, until the Delta outbreak stalled their plans.

"We're going to be homeless. We've got nowhere to go. We've got ourselves, a very old dog and cat," said Nicki.

Across town, student Brendan Asomua-Goodman's car is packed and he's desperate to move home to Nelson.

"I was told this Monday and Tuesday I could go. Just had to have a negative test and I'd be fine at the border," he told 1 News.

"And then yesterday I got told I'd have to have an exemption which they're not really permitting at the moment."

Without any furniture left he's been forced to sleep on the floor the past two nights, with no end in sight after his exemption was rejected.

Brendan Asomua-Goodman is all packed up and ready to move to Nelson but his border exemption was denied. Source: 1 NEWS

Claire Xu's exemption was rejected too. She's needing to be on site at her new job as a quantity surveyor in Tauranga.

While her boss has been patient, she says her stress levels are sky high.

"Totally frustrated. I pay double rent; one in Auckland, one in Tauranga because when I applied for a personal exemption I needed to have a new address," Xu said.

Matt and Renee Sterne are also itching to move, they were meant to be heading to Tauranga also and were supposed to move just two days before lockdown kicked in.

"We knuckled down, we obeyed the rules, we did everything with the hope that eventually when we got to Level 3 we'd be able to make the move."

However, the Ministry of Health has been digging its heels in, confirming to 1News that exemptions for relocation aren't being approved.

That's despite it being allowed previously.

James Smith and Nicki Barber Smith were meant to be moving out of Auckland on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

Everyone that 1News spoke with are fully vaccinated and prepared to get as many negative Covid-19 tests as needed, as well as being happy to self-isolate at their new location.