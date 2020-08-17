TODAY |

What Aucklanders can and can't do under Covid-19 Alert Level 3

With many Auckland beaches and parks packed over the weekend, TVNZ's Breakfast thought it timely to give residents a reminder of the rules under Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

As the City of Sails experiences the August Covid-19 outbreak, here's a refresher on lockdown rules.

Few people were seen with masks and many were not social distancing in the first weekend at Alert Level 3 in months.

Under Level 3, people should keep their bubble as small as possible, meaning they should stay within their household but can expand to connect with close family and whānau, or bring in caregivers, or support isolated people.

People should also stay local, meaning not venturing out for exercise or for a walk on the beach if it isn't in your local area.

When going out, people should also physically distance two metres from others, avoid playgrounds or public equipment and face coverings are highly recommended.

Aucklanders are also not allowed leaving the city during Level 3, with the rest of New Zealand at Alert Level 2.

More information on rules at Level 3 are available on the Government's Covid-19 website.

